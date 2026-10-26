Air Astana's first 787-9 to enter service in 2027
Air Astana announced (23-Oct-2026) the first of its three Boeing 787-9s will enter service in 2027. The 787-9 (EI-KZA) completed its first test flight on 01-Oct-2026 and will be delivered upon completion of all certification procedures. The new long haul aircraft will gradually replace the carrier's existing 767-300ER fleet, contributing to greater operational efficiency and creating new opportunities to expand its international network. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Astana Group CEO Ibrahim Canliel previously said the first Boeing 787 would initially operate short sectors for pilot training, with the three leased 787-9s then arriving in Sep-2026, Nov-2026 and mid-2027 to replace its last three 767-300ERs.1 Air Astana’s first 787-9 delivery had been delayed to 2H2026, prompting an off-wing maintenance agreement with GE and an order for a spare engine.2