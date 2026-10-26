Air Astana's first 787-9 to enter service in 2027

Air Astana announced (23-Oct-2026) the first of its three Boeing 787-9s will enter service in 2027. The 787-9 (EI-KZA) completed its first test flight on 01-Oct-2026 and will be delivered upon completion of all certification procedures. The new long haul aircraft will gradually replace the carrier's existing 767-300ER fleet, contributing to greater operational efficiency and creating new opportunities to expand its international network. [more - original PR]