Air Astana and China Southern Airlines sign JV to strengthen air connectivity
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Background ✨
Air Astana Group CEO Ibrahim Canliel said China was its largest international expansion area, with Shanghai launched in 1Q2026 and additional services to Guangzhou, Urumqi and Xian, nearly doubling summer China capacity year-on-year to up to 51 weekly flights and targeting nine China destinations by end-2026.1 Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport said it agreed with CAAC to lift bilateral frequency from 124 to 152 weekly flights and discussed a third international air corridor.2