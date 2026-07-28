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    28-Jul-2026 2:38 PM

    Air Arabia to increase Sharjah-London frequency to three times daily in Oct-2026

    Air Arabia is scheduled to increase Sharjah-London Gatwick frequency from 14 to 21 times weekly, effective 25-Oct-2026, according to a 27-Jul-2026 GDS display. The airline operates the service with A321LR equipment. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier launched the service in early Jul-2026.

    Background

    Air Arabia commenced twice daily Sharjah-London Gatwick services on 04-Jul-2026 using A321neo equipment, with OAG showing it as the sole scheduled operator on the route.1 Air Arabia had previously announced the 04-Jul-2026 start date via its official Twitter account, also noting the route was otherwise unserved.2

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