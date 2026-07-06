Air Arabia commences Sharjah-London service

Air Arabia’s Sharjah-London Gatwick launch was repeatedly deferred, with the start date moving from 29-Mar-2026 to 26-Jun-2026, while remaining an unserved city pair in OAG data.1 2 Air Arabia also scheduled a Sharjah-Moscow Domodedovo resumption from 20-Jun-2026, initially three times weekly and building to twice daily by mid Jul-2026, as the sole scheduled operator.3