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    6-Jul-2026 12:07 PM

    Air Arabia commences Sharjah-London service

    Air Arabia commenced (05-Jul-2026) twice daily Sharjah-London Gatwick service with A321neo equipment on 04-Jul-2026. The LCC is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air Arabia’s Sharjah-London Gatwick launch was repeatedly deferred, with the start date moving from 29-Mar-2026 to 26-Jun-2026, while remaining an unserved city pair in OAG data.1 2 Air Arabia also scheduled a Sharjah-Moscow Domodedovo resumption from 20-Jun-2026, initially three times weekly and building to twice daily by mid Jul-2026, as the sole scheduled operator.3

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