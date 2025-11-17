Loading
17-Nov-2025 12:51 PM

Air Algérie receives first A330-900

Air Algérie took (14-Nov-2025) delivery of its first A330-900 on 14-Nov-2025. The aircraft is configured with 18 business class, 24 premium economy and 266 economy class seats. Air Algérie has a further seven A330-900s on order and "will become the largest operator of the aircraft type in Africa". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air Algérie launched three times weekly Algiers-Guangzhou service with A330-900neo aircraft on 27-Oct-2025, becoming the sole scheduled operator on the route1. The airline added 15 aircraft from Tassili Airlines in Aug-2025 and had eight A330-900s and eight Boeing 737 MAX 9s on order, with deliveries expected to begin from Sep-20252 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More