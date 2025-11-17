17-Nov-2025 12:51 PM
Air Algérie receives first A330-900
Air Algérie took (14-Nov-2025) delivery of its first A330-900 on 14-Nov-2025. The aircraft is configured with 18 business class, 24 premium economy and 266 economy class seats. Air Algérie has a further seven A330-900s on order and "will become the largest operator of the aircraft type in Africa". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Algérie launched three times weekly Algiers-Guangzhou service with A330-900neo aircraft on 27-Oct-2025, becoming the sole scheduled operator on the route1. The airline added 15 aircraft from Tassili Airlines in Aug-2025 and had eight A330-900s and eight Boeing 737 MAX 9s on order, with deliveries expected to begin from Sep-20252 3.