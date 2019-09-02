AIPA president: Qantas' proposed Project Sunrise EBA timeline is 'ambitious'

Australian and International Pilots Association (AIPA) president Mark Sedgwick said Qantas' proposed 'Project Sunrise' ultra long haul services enterprise bargaining agreement (EBA) timeline is "very ambitious" (Sydney Morning Herald, 02-Sep-2019). The proposed EBA is planned to be concluded before the end of Dec-2019, with Mr Sedgwick stating "Sunrise is a decision for Qantas management to make" and the deadline will not influence AIPA's decision.