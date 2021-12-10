10-Dec-2021 11:30 AM
Afrijet and La Compagnie to launch Libreville-Paris service in Dec-2021
Afrijet Business Service announced (09-Dec-2021) plans to offer twice weekly Libreville-Paris Orly service from 16-Dec-2021, under a codeshare cooperation with La Compagnie. The service will be operated by La Compagnie using A321neo equipment, configured with 76 business class seats. Afrijet will also offer connections between Port Gentil and Paris via Libreville. Afrijet plans to launch a regular Libreville-Paris economy class service in 2022. Afrijet and La Compagnie aim to offer more affordable airfares on the Libreville-Paris route, noting the route has been characterised by a lack of competition. [more - original PR - French]