23-Sep-2024 1:06 PM

AFRAA members highlight challenges affecting SAATM implementation

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) announced (20-Sep-2024) a survey of nine member airlines revealed 80% of respondents cited lack of reciprocity and political will as a challenge impeding the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative. 65% cited regulatory barriers. Other challenges mentioned included:

  • Infrastructure challenges;
  • Political instability;
  • "Sabotage" of air traffic rights;
  • Poor ratification of SAATM agreements by states;
  • Non-domestication of legislation;
  • Financial constraints to facilitating fleet modernisation and upgrades.

Pillars for effective implementation of SAATM identified by member airlines included reduced taxes and charges, ease of intra-African mobility and human capacity development. [more - original PR]

