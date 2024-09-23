AFRAA members highlight challenges affecting SAATM implementation

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) announced (20-Sep-2024) a survey of nine member airlines revealed 80% of respondents cited lack of reciprocity and political will as a challenge impeding the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative. 65% cited regulatory barriers. Other challenges mentioned included:

Infrastructure challenges;

Political instability;

"Sabotage" of air traffic rights;

Poor ratification of SAATM agreements by states;

Non-domestication of legislation;

Financial constraints to facilitating fleet modernisation and upgrades.

Pillars for effective implementation of SAATM identified by member airlines included reduced taxes and charges, ease of intra-African mobility and human capacity development. [more - original PR]