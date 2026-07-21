Aeromexico to adopt Honeywell Aerospace SURF-A technology on Boeing aircraft

Honeywell Aerospace announced (20-Jul-2026) Aeromexico will adopt the company's Surface Alerts (SURF-A) runway safety technology across the carrier's Boeing 737NG and 737 MAX fleet of more than 100 aircraft. SURF-A sends pilots real time aural and visual alerts when they are on a trajectory to collide with another aircraft on the runway. It uses GPS data, automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast equipment and software analytics to pinpoint the exact location of traffic hazards and provide warnings at approximately 30 and 15 seconds before impact. US FAA certification of SURF-A on several Boeing aircraft is expected to begin in the 4Q2026 and continue into 2027. [more - original PR]