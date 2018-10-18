Become a CAPA Member
18-Oct-2018 12:29 PM

Aeromexico details 'rational and disciplined' plan including cancellation of Boston and Washington

Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa, speaking on Aeromexico's 3Q2018 financial results call, stated (17-Oct-2018) the carrier will "take immediate action" to adjust to the current market environment, with a "rational and disciplined approach to growth". The carrier plans to retire three Embraer 170 and two Boeing 737-700 and a further three aircraft retirement is "under consideration depending on financial performance". In addition, the carrier is considering the following network adjustments: 

With these changes, capacity (ASK) growth "will remain flat in 2019 compared to 2018".

