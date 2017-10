Aeromexico chief revenue officer Anko van der Werff. speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (13-Oct-2017) airlines need to "keep as much power" away from the "Googles and Amazons" as possible. Mr van der Werff stated: "Finally most of us are getting there, then you have these giants that are rising up". Mr van der Werff presented a context where Google and Amazon were "more aggressive" in airline distribution, adding "it keeps me up at night".