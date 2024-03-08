8-Mar-2024 4:44 PM
Aeromexico and ITA Airways to launch codeshare agreement
Aeromexico and Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) announced (07-Mar-2024) plans to implement a codeshare agreement from 10-Mar-2024. The agreement will allow customers to book connecting flights on a single ticket, with connections to destinations including Milan, Florence, Naples, Cancun, Guadalajara and Monterrey available from Rome and Mexico City. Loyalty programme members will also have access to both carriers' lounges and loyalty schemes. [more - original PR - Spanish]