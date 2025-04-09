9-Apr-2025 11:40 AM
Aerolineas Argentinas to suspend services on 10-Apr-2025 due to industrial action
Aerolineas Argentinas announced (08-Apr-2025) plans to cancel 258 services on 10-Apr-2025 due to a general strike. The industrial action is expected to cost the company USD3 million. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Aerolineas Argentinas has faced numerous disruptions due to industrial action, with recent strikes costing the airline over USD2.5 million and leading to the cancellation of 319 services1. The government has declared air transport an essential service, requiring airlines to operate at least 50% of scheduled services during strikes2. Additionally, the government has started discussions to privatise Aerolineas Argentinas in response to ongoing union actions3.