Aerolineas Argentinas to eliminate business class on domestic services

Aerolineas Argentinas announced (24-Apr-2018) plans to commence a fleet reconfiguration exercise, seeking to increase capacity on 31 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, 50% of the carrier's short and medium haul fleet. The aircraft currently features two class configuration with 170 seats, with plans to add between 16 and 19 additional seats. The project will cost around USD15 million and will commence in Jun-2018 with 20 aircraft reconfigured by Dec-2018. The change will reduce operational costs in USD73 million due to a 10% cost reduction per seat. [more - original PR - Spanish]