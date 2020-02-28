Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Feb-2020 11:10 AM

Aerolineas Argentinas details plans to add three new routes and 40 frequencies

Aerolineas Argentinas, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (27-Feb-2020) a new domestic network with three new routes and 40 additional frequencies. Route and frequency details as follows:

  • Ushuaia-Cordoba: Weekly frequency year-round, increased to twice weekly in May-2020 and Jun-2020. Frequency will increase to six times weekly during winter;
  • Buenos Aires-Río Grande: In May-2020 and Jun-2020 the route will be operated with 163 seat Boeing 737-800 three of the 14 weekly frequencies. Other frequencies will be operated with 97 seat Embraer E190 aircraft. Boeing 737-800 will operate 11 of the 14 frequencies in Jul-2020;
  • Buenos Aires-Río Gallegos: Frequency increase from 14 to 17 times weekly. The carrier plans to increase frequency to 21 times weekly in Dec-2020;
  • Comodoro Rivadavia-Río Gallegos: Plans to resume the service;
  • El Calafate-Bariloche: Twice weekly year-round service from in the May/Sep-2020 period. Frequency will increase up to nine times weekly from Oct-2020 to Mar-2021;
  • Trelew-Cordoba: Twice weekly seasonal service between Sep-2020 and Mar-2021;
  • Bariloche-Sao Paulo: Launch of twice weekly service from Jul-2020 to 15-Aug-2020;
  • Bariloche-Mendoza: Launch of twice weekly service from Jul-2020 to Apr-2021;
  • Buenos Aires-Santa Rosa: Six times weekly service effective May-2020;
  • Buenos Aires-San Juan: 16 times weekly in May/Jun-2020 and 19 time weekly from Jul-2020;
  • Buenos Aires-San Luis: 10 times weekly in May/Jun-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Jul-2020;
  • Buenos Aires-Río Cuarto: Increase in frequency from once to twice weekly effective May-2020;
  • Buenos Aires-La Rioja: 10 times weekly in May/Jun-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Aug-2020;
  • Buenos Aires-Catamarca: 10 times weekly in May/Jun-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Aug-2020;
  • Buenos Aires-Santiago del Estero: 11 times weekly effective May-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Aug-2020;
  • Iguazu-Resistencia: Launch of twice weekly seasonal service from Oct-2020 to Feb-2021.[more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More