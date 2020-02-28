28-Feb-2020 11:10 AM
Aerolineas Argentinas details plans to add three new routes and 40 frequencies
Aerolineas Argentinas, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (27-Feb-2020) a new domestic network with three new routes and 40 additional frequencies. Route and frequency details as follows:
- Ushuaia-Cordoba: Weekly frequency year-round, increased to twice weekly in May-2020 and Jun-2020. Frequency will increase to six times weekly during winter;
- Buenos Aires-Río Grande: In May-2020 and Jun-2020 the route will be operated with 163 seat Boeing 737-800 three of the 14 weekly frequencies. Other frequencies will be operated with 97 seat Embraer E190 aircraft. Boeing 737-800 will operate 11 of the 14 frequencies in Jul-2020;
- Buenos Aires-Río Gallegos: Frequency increase from 14 to 17 times weekly. The carrier plans to increase frequency to 21 times weekly in Dec-2020;
- Comodoro Rivadavia-Río Gallegos: Plans to resume the service;
- El Calafate-Bariloche: Twice weekly year-round service from in the May/Sep-2020 period. Frequency will increase up to nine times weekly from Oct-2020 to Mar-2021;
- Trelew-Cordoba: Twice weekly seasonal service between Sep-2020 and Mar-2021;
- Bariloche-Sao Paulo: Launch of twice weekly service from Jul-2020 to 15-Aug-2020;
- Bariloche-Mendoza: Launch of twice weekly service from Jul-2020 to Apr-2021;
- Buenos Aires-Santa Rosa: Six times weekly service effective May-2020;
- Buenos Aires-San Juan: 16 times weekly in May/Jun-2020 and 19 time weekly from Jul-2020;
- Buenos Aires-San Luis: 10 times weekly in May/Jun-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Jul-2020;
- Buenos Aires-Río Cuarto: Increase in frequency from once to twice weekly effective May-2020;
- Buenos Aires-La Rioja: 10 times weekly in May/Jun-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Aug-2020;
- Buenos Aires-Catamarca: 10 times weekly in May/Jun-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Aug-2020;
- Buenos Aires-Santiago del Estero: 11 times weekly effective May-2020. Increase to 12 times weekly in Aug-2020;
- Iguazu-Resistencia: Launch of twice weekly seasonal service from Oct-2020 to Feb-2021.[more - original PR]