Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Dec-2020 11:05 AM

Aerolíneas Argentinas and Austral commence operating as one brand

Aerolineas Argentinas received (30-Nov-2020) certification from Argentina ANAC allowing Aerolineas Argentinas and Austral to operate as one. From 01-Dec-2020 all services will be operated under the Aerolineas Argentinas brand. The certification marks the completion of the process which started in May-2020 with the objective of increasing the efficiency of several areas of both companies. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More