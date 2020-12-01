1-Dec-2020 11:05 AM
Aerolíneas Argentinas and Austral commence operating as one brand
Aerolineas Argentinas received (30-Nov-2020) certification from Argentina ANAC allowing Aerolineas Argentinas and Austral to operate as one. From 01-Dec-2020 all services will be operated under the Aerolineas Argentinas brand. The certification marks the completion of the process which started in May-2020 with the objective of increasing the efficiency of several areas of both companies. [more - original PR - Spanish]