Aeroitalia plans international growth with fleet expansion

Aeroitalia chief commercial officer (CCO) Massimo Di Perna stated (27-May-2026) the airline plans fleet expansion to accelerate international growth. Aeroitalia currently operates a mix of Boeing 737-800s, ATR 72-600s, Embraer E175s and E195s, and expects delivery of five 737 MAX 8s from Sumisho Air Lease Corporation by Jul-2027. Mr Di Perna said: "In peak summer [2026] we will have 20 aircraft, but from Mar-2027 we will have the new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arriving". However, Mr Di Perna acknowledged mounting pressure from rising fuel costs and risks associated with expanding into competitive markets. Mr Di Perna said: "This is exciting, but it's also risky because we go to compete". [more - Aviation Week]