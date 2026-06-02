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    2-Jun-2026 12:43 PM

    Aeroflot Group attributes 1Q2026 loss to seasonality

    Aeroflot Group first deputy CEO for commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin reported (01-Jun-2026) the following highlights for Aeroflot Group for 1Q2026:

    • Aeroflot Group handled 11.9 million passengers and increased revenue by 5.7% year-on-year. Load factor exceeded 90% for the first time;
    • Passenger handling costs continued to increase, mostly as a result of charges for terminal modernisation. Labour costs increased due to improved employment conditions;
    • Fuel costs remained stable and did not significantly impact overall costs. The company expects future earnings periods to be affected by refuelling costs at foreign airports;
    • Interest expenses provided additional pressure, however seasonality was the key factor resulting in a RUB11.9 billion (EUR142.11 million) net loss. [more - original PR - Russian]

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