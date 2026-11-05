AerFin to acquire 44 737NG aircraft and 88 CFM56 engines from Qantas

AerFin agreed (04-Nov-2026) to acquire 44 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 88 CFM56-7B engines from Qantas Airways. The aircraft will be transferred to AerFin over the next seven years, with the first to arrive in 2026. The transaction is expected to support AerFin's airline and MRO customers with access to aircraft material and aftermarket solutions. Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson stated: "This agreement allows us to plan for the retirement of the majority of our 737 fleet while also providing flexibility to adjust the timing as new aircraft arrive". AerFin stated the agreement is "the largest transaction in the company's history". [more - original PR]