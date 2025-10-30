AerCap reports 3536 aircraft, engines and helicopters as of 30-Sep-2025

AerCap Holdings reported (29-Oct-2025) its portfolio consisted of 3536 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed as of 30-Sep-2025. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet is 7.8 years (5.3 years for new technology aircraft, 15.7 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.1 years. [more - original PR]