AerCap reports 3536 aircraft, engines and helicopters as of 30-Sep-2025
AerCap Holdings reported (29-Oct-2025) its portfolio consisted of 3536 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed as of 30-Sep-2025. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet is 7.8 years (5.3 years for new technology aircraft, 15.7 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.1 years. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AerCap reported a portfolio of 3492 aircraft, engines and helicopters as of 30-Jun-2024, with an average owned aircraft age of 7.4 years and an average remaining lease term of 7.4 years. The company executed significant leasing, purchasing and sales activities in 1Q and 2Q2025, with 203 and 71 lease agreements signed respectively, alongside ongoing share repurchases and financing transactions totalling several billion USD1 2 3.