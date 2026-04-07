AerCap reports 286 asset transactions for 1Q2026

AerCap reported in 4Q2025 it signed 122 lease agreements, completed 40 purchases and 78 sales, alongside approximately USD8.5 billion of financing transactions.1 For full year 2025, it signed 371 lease agreements, completed 145 purchases and 189 sale transactions, and arranged approximately USD13.2 billion of financing.1 AerCap also received about USD1.5 billion of cash insurance proceeds tied to the 11-Jun-2025 London Commercial Court judgment over assets lost in Russia in 2022.1