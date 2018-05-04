4-May-2018 1:08 PM
AerCap completes 114 aircraft transactions in 1Q2018
AerCap reported (03-May-2018) the following highlights for 1Q2018:
- 114 aircraft transactions, including 28 widebody transactions.
- Approximately 95% of new aircraft deliveries until 2019 and approximately 80% until 2020 leased;
- 6.9 years average remaining lease term, weight by net book value;
- 98.3% fleet utilisation rate;
- Closed on USD2.9 billion of debt financing, including USD1.15 billion senior unsecured notes offering;
- USD10.8 billion of available liquidity and adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.8 to 1;
- Book value per share of USD59.60, an increase of 16% year-on-year;
- Repurchased 5.9 million shares for USD305 million;
- New USD200 million share repurchase programme authorised, which will run until 30-Sep-2018. [more - original PR]