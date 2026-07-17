Aer Lingus to suspend services to Denver, Minneapolis and Las Vegas, reduce other routes to seasonal

Aer Lingus previously confirmed multiple May/Jun-2026 route starts and seasonal resumptions from Cork and Dublin, including restoring Dublin-Denver for summer 2026 and launching Dublin-Pittsburgh from 25-May-2026.1 2 The carrier also scheduled suspensions of its Manchester long haul services to New York JFK, Orlando and Bridgetown in 1Q-2026.3 Aer Lingus also dropped plans to resume seasonal Cork-Dubrovnik from 02-May-2026.4