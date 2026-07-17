17-Jul-2026 3:47 PM
Aer Lingus to suspend services to Denver, Minneapolis and Las Vegas, reduce other routes to seasonal
Aer Lingus announced (16-Jul-2026) it "will be discontinuing some routes and reducing others to summer-only operations", as confirmed by a 16-Jul-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. Details include:
- Dublin-Denver: Suspend five times weekly service from 28-Sep-2026;
- Dublin-Split: Suspend three times weekly service from 29-Sep-2026;
- Dublin-Minneapolis: Suspend daily service from 24-Oct-2026;
- Dublin-Seattle: Convert year round daily service to seasonal summer service, effective from 24-Oct-2026;
- Dublin-Frankfurt: Convert year round daily service to seasonal summer service, effective from 02-Nov-2026;
- Dublin-Hamburg: Convert year round daily service to seasonal summer service, effective from 02-Nov-2026;
- Dublin-Malta: Convert year round three times weekly service to seasonal summer service, effective from 03-Nov-2026;
- Dublin-Las Vegas: Suspend three times weekly service from 03-Dec-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aer Lingus previously confirmed multiple May/Jun-2026 route starts and seasonal resumptions from Cork and Dublin, including restoring Dublin-Denver for summer 2026 and launching Dublin-Pittsburgh from 25-May-2026.1 2 The carrier also scheduled suspensions of its Manchester long haul services to New York JFK, Orlando and Bridgetown in 1Q-2026.3 Aer Lingus also dropped plans to resume seasonal Cork-Dubrovnik from 02-May-2026.4