Aer Lingus takes delivery of first two A321XLR aircraft

Iberia was the global launch customer for the A321XLR, with its first aircraft entering trans-Atlantic service on the Madrid-Boston route on 14-Nov-20241 2. American Airlines plans to receive its A321XLR deliveries in 2025, initially for domestic routes before expanding operations3. Meanwhile, Aer Lingus confirmed its plans to launch Dublin-Indianapolis service with the A321XLR on 03-May-20254.