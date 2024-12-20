Aer Lingus takes delivery of first two A321XLR aircraft
Aer Lingus announced (19-Dec-2024) it took delivery of two A321XLR aircraft (EI-XLR and EI-XLT) at Dublin Airport. The aircraft are the first of six A321XLRs which the carrier plans to use on trans-Atlantic routes to destinations including Nashville and Indianapolis in 2025. Aer Lingus stated it is the second airline in the world to operate the aircraft, following Iberia's launch of operations with the aircraft in Nov-2024, as previously reported by CAPA. Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton stated: "The long-range capabilities of the XLR enable us to travel deeper into North America, offering previously unserved markets greater connectivity to Europe through our Dublin hub... Looking ahead, we're on target to expand our XLR fleet from two to six aircraft in 2025". [more - original PR - Aer Lingus] [more - original PR - Airbus]
Background ✨
Iberia was the global launch customer for the A321XLR, with its first aircraft entering trans-Atlantic service on the Madrid-Boston route on 14-Nov-20241 2. American Airlines plans to receive its A321XLR deliveries in 2025, initially for domestic routes before expanding operations3. Meanwhile, Aer Lingus confirmed its plans to launch Dublin-Indianapolis service with the A321XLR on 03-May-20254.