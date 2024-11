Aer Lingus introduces new membership benefits for AerClub members on American, British Airways

Aer Lingus introduced (19-Nov-2024) new membership benefits for AerClub members flying with American Airlines and British Airways. Benefits are dependent on tier status and airline and include:

Priority check-in;

Priority boarding;

Fast-track security;

Lounge access;

Additional baggage allowance.

AerClub members are also awarded Tier Credits and Avios for flights operated by American Airlines and British Airways. Aer Lingus CCO Susanne Carberry added: "We are delighted that we now have three million AerClub members globally who can avail of our programme's exclusive benefits. Our partnership with American Airlines and British Airways brings significant added value to the AerClub loyalty programme, allowing members to consistently enjoy an elevated experience on their global travels". [more - original PR]