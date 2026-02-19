Aer Lingus expands 10kg carry-on baggage policy to UK, European and regional services

Aer Lingus, via its official website, confirmed (Feb-2026) plans to extend its 10kg carry-on baggage policy across all of its UK, European and Aer Lingus Regional services, effective 03-Mar-2026. The change grants a carry-on bag of 10kg across any Plus, Advantage or AerSpace fare regardless of destination. Customers who book a Saver fare can still pay to take this baggage on board, or check it into the hold for free.