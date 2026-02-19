Aer Lingus expands 10kg carry-on baggage policy to UK, European and regional services
Aer Lingus, via its official website, confirmed (Feb-2026) plans to extend its 10kg carry-on baggage policy across all of its UK, European and Aer Lingus Regional services, effective 03-Mar-2026. The change grants a carry-on bag of 10kg across any Plus, Advantage or AerSpace fare regardless of destination. Customers who book a Saver fare can still pay to take this baggage on board, or check it into the hold for free.
Background ✨
Ryanair increased its free carry-on baggage dimensions to 40cm by 30cm by 20cm, making its allowance 33% larger than the EU standard, and completed the rollout of these new sizers at 235 airports across Europe by early 20261 2. Norse Atlantic Airways and JetBlue Airways also recently introduced or enhanced 10kg carry-on bag policies for select fare types3 4.