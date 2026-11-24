Aer Lingus announced (23-Nov-2026) it commenced the installation of Starlink WiFi connectivity across its short haul fleet, beginning with one A320ceo (EI-DVM). The service is already available on select European routes and is expected to extend across 29 short haul aircraft in 1Q2027. The rollout will begin on aircraft servicing Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Aer Lingus chief customer officer Susanne Carberry stated: "The response from our customers to Starlink WiFi travelling to our North American destinations has been fantastic, so we're delighted to start bringing that same experience to customers flying with us across Europe". [more - original PR]