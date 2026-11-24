Aer Lingus begins installation of Starlink WiFi connectivity across short haul fleet
Aer Lingus announced (23-Nov-2026) it commenced the installation of Starlink WiFi connectivity across its short haul fleet, beginning with one A320ceo (EI-DVM). The service is already available on select European routes and is expected to extend across 29 short haul aircraft in 1Q2027. The rollout will begin on aircraft servicing Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Aer Lingus chief customer officer Susanne Carberry stated: "The response from our customers to Starlink WiFi travelling to our North American destinations has been fantastic, so we're delighted to start bringing that same experience to customers flying with us across Europe". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aer Lingus previously completed a Starlink rollout across its narrowbody transatlantic fleet, making connectivity available on services to multiple North American destinations including New York Newark and Washington DC1. It also accelerated installations so all trans-Atlantic frequencies to and from Shannon Airport (New York JFK and Boston) were Starlink-equipped2. At group level, IAG planned Starlink-enabled high speed WiFi across more than 500 aircraft at Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL and Vueling3.