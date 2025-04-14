Aena forecasts Spanish airports pax to grow 3.4% to 320m in 2025

Aena announced (09-Apr-2025) it maintains its forecast of 3.4% growth to approximately 320 million passengers at Spanish airports in 2025. Aena CEO Maurici Lucena stated Aena's forecast is based on all available information and airline slot reservations for the 2025 summer season. Mr Lucena added: "The traffic forecast was underpinned, in its original preparation, by supply constraints, such as the delay in the delivery of new aircraft for its fleets". [more - original PR]