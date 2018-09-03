Aegean: Overall pax growth in Greece 'significantly underperformed' in 1H2018

Aegean Airlines stated (31-Aug-2018) the Greek domestic market increased "only marginally by 1%" year-on-year to 7.4 million passengers in 1H2018. Passengers decreased 5% in 1Q2018 and increased 6% in 2Q2018, after "the entry of new competitors". International traffic increased 15% to 17 million passengers. As a result, total Greek airport passenger traffic increased 11%. The airline stated: "It needs to be pointed out though, that unlike 2017, passenger traffic growth significantly underperformed... airlines offered capacity growth, which grew twice as fast as last year, as a result of the of growth of tourism in 2017". [more - original PR]