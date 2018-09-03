Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Sep-2018 3:14 PM

Aegean: Overall pax growth in Greece 'significantly underperformed' in 1H2018

Aegean Airlines stated (31-Aug-2018) the Greek domestic market increased "only marginally by 1%" year-on-year to 7.4 million passengers in 1H2018. Passengers decreased 5% in 1Q2018 and increased 6% in 2Q2018, after "the entry of new competitors". International traffic increased 15% to 17 million passengers. As a result, total Greek airport passenger traffic increased 11%. The airline stated: "It needs to be pointed out though, that unlike 2017, passenger traffic growth significantly underperformed... airlines offered capacity growth, which grew twice as fast as last year, as a result of the of growth of tourism in 2017". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More