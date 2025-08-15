Loading
15-Aug-2025 4:21 PM

Aegean Airlines partners with Bird Travels to launch services from Athens to New Delhi and Mumbai

Aegean Airlines announced (13-Aug-2025) a partnership with Bird Travels to launch five times weekly Athens-New Delhi service from Mar-2026 and three times weekly Athens-Mumbai service from May-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, Aegean Airlines expects the delivery of two new A321XLR aircraft by Jan-2026, and is considering to deploy the aircraft on services to New Delhi and Mumbai. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Aegean Airlines planned to deploy its new A321XLR aircraft for the Athens-New Delhi and Athens-Mumbai routes, with deliveries expected in Dec-2025 and Jan-2026. It was also considering further expansion into destinations such as Bangalore, Seychelles, Maldives, Nairobi, Almaty and Lagos, alongside a growing order book of A320neo and A321neo family aircraft1.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More