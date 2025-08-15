Aegean Airlines partners with Bird Travels to launch services from Athens to New Delhi and Mumbai
Aegean Airlines announced (13-Aug-2025) a partnership with Bird Travels to launch five times weekly Athens-New Delhi service from Mar-2026 and three times weekly Athens-Mumbai service from May-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, Aegean Airlines expects the delivery of two new A321XLR aircraft by Jan-2026, and is considering to deploy the aircraft on services to New Delhi and Mumbai. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aegean Airlines planned to deploy its new A321XLR aircraft for the Athens-New Delhi and Athens-Mumbai routes, with deliveries expected in Dec-2025 and Jan-2026. It was also considering further expansion into destinations such as Bangalore, Seychelles, Maldives, Nairobi, Almaty and Lagos, alongside a growing order book of A320neo and A321neo family aircraft1.