Aegean Airlines considers Athens as 'option for passengers to avoid huge mega hubs': deputy CEO

Aegean Airlines deputy CEO & CFO Michalis Kouveliotis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) the carrier considers its hub at Athens International Airport as "an alternative, smaller option for passengers to avoid huge mega hubs". Mr Kouveliotis said: "We are focusing on our hub in Athens and we have a lot of connecting passengers", noting more than 25% of the carrier's traffic is transit passengers.