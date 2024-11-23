Loading
23-Nov-2024 12:34 PM

Aegean Airlines considers Athens as 'option for passengers to avoid huge mega hubs': deputy CEO

Aegean Airlines deputy CEO & CFO Michalis Kouveliotis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) the carrier considers its hub at Athens International Airport as "an alternative, smaller option for passengers to avoid huge mega hubs". Mr Kouveliotis said: "We are focusing on our hub in Athens and we have a lot of connecting passengers", noting more than 25% of the carrier's traffic is transit passengers.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More