Adelaide Airport becomes first major Australian airport to reach carbon neutrality

Adelaide Airport announced (20-Dec-2024) it has become the first major airport in Australia to reach carbon neutrality. This follows the airport entering an agreement to purchase certified Australia Carbon Credit Units from a land regeneration project in South Australia's Gawler Ranges, which will offset residual Scope 1 carbon emissions in 2024/25. The airport has reduced its carbon emissions by almost 90% since 2018 through improved energy efficiency, increased onsite renewable energy use and other activities. Airport MD Brenton Cox stated: "Adelaide Airport is targeting a 100 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Adelaide Airport planned to install over 3700 solar panels on its terminal roofs, in collaboration with Iberdrola Australia, significantly increasing its solar capacity and aiming to meet 15% of its electricity needs through onsite renewable energy. This was part of a power purchase agreement to use 100% renewable energy from onsite solar and Lake Bonney wind farms1. Adelaide Airport achieved Platinum status for its sustainability initiatives as recognised by ACI Asia-Pacific2.

