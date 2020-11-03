Become a CAPA Member
Adani Airports commences operation of Lucknow Airport

Airports Authority of India (AAI), via its official Twitter account, announced (02-Nov-2020) it formally transferred operation and management responsibility for Lucknow Amausi Airport to Adani Airports at 00:00 on 02-Nov-2020 (Economic Times/Live Mint, 02-Nov-2020). As previously reported by CAPA, Adani won a tender to operate the airport in Feb-2019 was expected to commence operations in 1H2020, but in Mar-2020 decided to delay plans to take over from the AAI due to the impact of coronavirus. Adani will operate Lucknow under a 50 year contract. Adani is scheduled to commence operation of Ahmedabad Airport on 11-Nov-2020.

