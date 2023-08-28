ACV selects Vietur to construct Long Thanh International Airport passenger terminal

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) selected (27-Aug-2023) Vietur as the contractor for construction and equipment installation of Long Thanh International Airport's passenger terminal. ACV expects the terminal package 5.10 to start immediately after the contract with Vietur is signed from 25-Aug-2023 to 30-Aug-2023. As previously reported by CAPA, ACV received bids from three consortiums for the tender package. It issued a notice on 01-Aug-2023 stating Vietur had met technical requirements to undertake the phase one construction. The 150 hectare terminal will consist of a ground floor and three upper floors. The package will also include construction of a 4000m runway, taxiways and other auxiliary structures. The terminal is expected to be operational from 2026. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]