ACI World: Global pax traffic up 4.8% in Dec-2018

ACI World reported (26-Feb-2019) global passenger traffic grew by 4.8% year-on-year in Dec-2018. In the major regional markets, Europe recorded a 6.3% increase, which was "fuelled by the strength of its international segment".

North America and Asia Pacific recorded growth rates of 3.9% and 3.8% respectively, which were also "fuelled" by international passenger traffic;

Africa recorded the "highest growth rate of all regions" in Dec-2018 with 9.8%;

The Latin America-Caribbean region recorded a 6.3% increase and was "the only region" that "benefited" from an "upsurge" in Dec-2018;

The Middle East grew by 2%, with the slowing growth attributed to the "effects of multiple geopolitical challenges".

ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "While global passenger traffic has moderated and is not of the same magnitude as in 2017, it has remained fairly robust overall for most of 2018". [more - original PR]