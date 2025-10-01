Loading
ACI World: Global air travel to reach 9.8bn passengers in 2025, up 3.7%

ACI World reported (30-Sep-2025) the following highlights from its World Airport Traffic report:

  • Global air travel is projected to reach 9.8 billion passengers for 2025, up 3.7% year-on-year;
  • International traffic is expected to grow 5.3% in 2025, compared to 2.4% for domestic traffic. While international travel is driving growth, regional disparities and medium term challenges signal a varied outlook;
  • As of mid 2025, global passenger traffic was up 2.1%, international traffic grew 4.9% and domestic traffic contracted 0.7%;
  • Global passenger traffic continues to grow unevenly across regions, reflecting a "mix of structural strengths, policy challenges, and evolving travel patterns";
  • Emerging aviation markets such as those in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America are driving growth, supported by rising demand and a growing presence of low cost carriers;
  • In contrast, advanced aviation markets, including parts of East Asia, Europe and North America, face a "more uncertain outlook amid geopolitical tensions, demographic shifts (such as ageing in some regions), and changes in traveller behaviour (such as uncertainty in travel and visa policies)";
  • Overall, the global aviation market is expanding, but its trajectory remains sensitive to geopolitical events, macroeconomic conditions and region specific headwinds;
  • Regional highlights:
    • Africa: Forecast to reach 273 million passengers in 2025 (+9.4%), led by Northern Africa and boosted by tourism and rising middle class demand;
    • Asia Pacific: Forecast to reach 3.6 billion passengers in 2025 (+5.6%), with Southern and Southeast Asia driving growth. East Asia's outlook remains cautious;
    • Europe: Forecast to reach over 2.5 billion passengers in 2025 (+3.6%). International travel is leading growth while domestic volumes "lag due to rail gains";
    • Latin America and the Caribbean: Forecast to reach 789 million passengers in 2025 (+4.1%), with momentum supported by leisure demand and low cost carrier expansion;
    • Middle East: Forecast to reach 466 million passengers in 2025 (+5.9%), underpinned by investment and tourism, though "risks from geopolitical instability remain";
    • North America: Forecast to reach 2.1 billion passengers in 2025. [more - original PR]

