ACI World forecasts global passenger traffic to reach 9.9bn in 2025, up 4.8%

ACI World reported (14-Apr-2025) global passenger traffic is forecast to reach 9.9 billion in 2025, up 4.8% year-on-year. ACI World stated: "While passenger demand remains strong, the pace of expansion is expected to slow as markets shift from recovery-driven surges to structural, long-term growth patterns". The organisation said challenges such as economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and capacity constraints are expected to "increasingly shape the industry's trajectory". In advanced markets, demand stabilisation, supply chain bottlenecks in aircraft production and airport capacity shortages "may temper growth". In emerging markets, higher infrastructure investment and rising middle class travel demand will likely continue to drive expansion. ACI World added: "As the industry moves into a new era of growth, the airport industry must focus on financial viability, investment in infrastructure, operational efficiency, and sustainability". [more - original PR]