ACI-LAC seeking liberalisation for airports to attract airlines: Director general

Airports Council International Latin America & Caribbean (ACI-LAC) director general Rafael Echevarne, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) market liberalisation is "the only way to really give the airports the opportunity to attract airlines". Mr Echevarne said that without liberalisation "you will never get the dynamism" that occurs in the EU, which has allowed destinations "that no one ever thought of" to become very popular. He added: "That is what we are advocating for in Latin America and the Caribbean".