ACI EUROPE to lead airport task force within Alliance for Zero-Emission Aviation
ACI EUROPE joined (27-Sep-2022) the European Commission's Alliance for Zero-Emission Aviation, a voluntary initiative bringing aviation stakeholders together to prepare Europe for hydrogen and electric flight. As previously reported by CAPA, the alliance was launched in Jun-2022 and aims to address issues including fuel and infrastructure requirements of hydrogen and electric aircraft at airports, sourcing of renewable fuels and electricity, standardisation and certification, practices for operators and air traffic management. A dedicated ACI EUROPE task force comprising Aena, Aeroporti di Roma, Brussels Airport, daa, Geneva Airport, Groupe ADP, Munich Airport, Royal Schiphol Group, SEA Milan Airports and Swedavia will drive the airport industry contribution to the alliance under the supervision of the association's Environmental Strategy Committee. ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "Supporting the development and deployment of alternative propulsion technologies is a natural continuation of our work to limit the industry's impact on the climate", adding: "Airport infrastructure projects are developed to last decades, so it is of fundamental importance that the development of hydrogen and electric powered aircraft technologies goes hand-in-hand with the adaptation and development of the necessary airport infrastructure". [more - original PR]