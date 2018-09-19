19-Sep-2018 2:13 PM
ACI EUROPE: Pax up 4.8% across European airports in Jul-2018
ACI Europe reported (18-Sep-2018) passenger traffic at European airports increased 4.8% year-on-year in Jul-2018. Airports in the EU saw an increase of 4.3% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 6.8% increase in passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth in the top five European hubs were Istanbul Ataturk Airport (+1.5%), Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (+0.5%), Frankfurt Airport (+7.5%), Paris CDG (+4.2%) and London Heathrow Airport (+3.7%). Freight traffic across Europe increased 2.6% and aircraft movements increased 3.5%. [more - original PR]