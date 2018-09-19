Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Sep-2018 2:13 PM

ACI EUROPE: Pax up 4.8% across European airports in Jul-2018

ACI Europe reported (18-Sep-2018) passenger traffic at European airports increased 4.8% year-on-year in Jul-2018. Airports in the EU saw an increase of 4.3% in passenger traffic, while non-EU airports reported a 6.8% increase in passenger traffic. Passenger traffic growth in the top five European hubs were Istanbul Ataturk Airport (+1.5%), Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (+0.5%), Frankfurt Airport (+7.5%), Paris CDG (+4.2%) and London Heathrow Airport (+3.7%). Freight traffic across Europe increased 2.6% and aircraft movements increased 3.5%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More