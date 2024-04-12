ACI EUROPE: Passenger volumes at regional airports remain 38.6% below 2019 levels

ACI EUROPE reported (11-Apr-2024) passenger volumes at regional airports remained 38.6% below 2019 levels in Jan/Feb-2024. ACI EUROPE deputy director general Morgan Foulkes stated: "There is no escaping the fact that it is now financial crunch time for many of Europe's regional airports. This is a challenge that needs to be addressed with a forward looking and holistic view". Mr Foulkes added: "This requires continued flexibility as regards the ability of smaller regional airports to benefit from operating aid after 2027 under the EU State Aid Guidelines, less regulatory scrutiny when it comes to airport charges regulation at national level and - last but not least - a full range of accompanying measures under the EU Fit for 55 to safeguard regional air connectivity". [more - original PR]