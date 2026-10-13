ACI EUROPE and A4E call for 'immediate' EES operational changes

Ryanair COO Neal McMahon urged the European Commission to extend the EES derogation beyond its 06-Sep-2026 expiry to at least Apr-2027, citing malfunctioning kiosks, staffing gaps and excessive queues.1 IATA likewise said EES performance remained inconsistent and warned that ending member-state flexibility to revert to manual checks risked congestion, calling for reliable hardware/software, fully deployed kiosks and e-gates, and a functioning pre-registration app.2