16-Sep-2019 10:51 AM
ACCC issues draft determination authorising Virgin Australia and Virgin Atlantic alliance
Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued (13-Sep-2019) a draft determination proposing to authorise Virgin Australia to more closely cooperate with Virgin Atlantic on services between Australia and the UK and Ireland, via Hong Kong, Los Angeles and any other future mutual connecting points. ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway stated: "In authorising this cooperation, we expect to see improvements to the carriers' schedules and services to passengers". [more - original PR]