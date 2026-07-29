ACCC GM infrastructure: Airservices Australia investing in technology and increasing staff

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) GM infrastructure division Matthew Schroder, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "You've got airlines, airports, Airservices Australia and border force, and all those businesses need to be profitable and have return on capital and have money to invest". Mr Schroder added: "Airports and airlines are investing heavily and [Airservices Australia] is investing in technology and increasing staff".