23-Sep-2020 2:44 PM

ACAA: Atlantic Canada's airports projecting 5.5m pax decline, USD57m net loss in 2020

Atlantic Canada Airports Association (ACAA) reported (22-Sep-2020) air travel in Atlantic Canada decreased by 92% year-on-year from Apr-2020 to the end of Aug-2020, a decline of 3.7 million passengers. ACAA added the 11 airports in the region face "severe and enduring losses" and are projected to lose 5.5 million passengers in 2020, resulting in a net loss of CAD76 million (USD57 million). [more - original PR]

