Abu Dhabi Airports: 'Technology is an enabler'

Abu Dhabi Airports VP customer experience & relationship management Muna AlGhanim, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (29-Nov-2023) "Technology is an enabler, it is a tool that we need to use, and the main focus is how do we enhance the passenger experience". Ms AlGhanim stated the company wants passengers to "go through seamlessly and spend time at the airports". She noted: "Biometric has been one of the main tools to do this".