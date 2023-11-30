Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Nov-2023 8:44 AM

Abu Dhabi Airports: 'Technology is an enabler'

Abu Dhabi Airports VP customer experience & relationship management Muna AlGhanim, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (29-Nov-2023) "Technology is an enabler, it is a tool that we need to use, and the main focus is how do we enhance the passenger experience". Ms AlGhanim stated the company wants passengers to "go through seamlessly and spend time at the airports". She noted: "Biometric has been one of the main tools to do this". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More