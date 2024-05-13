13-May-2024 3:24 PM
Abra Group confirms agreement for strategic investment in Wamos Air
Abra Group confirmed (10-May-2024) it "agreed to make a strategic investment in Wamos Air". The group "will acquire substantially all the economic interests in Wamos Air via a structure that complies with European Union regulations on airline ownership and control at an enterprise value of EUR129 million (including EUR24 million in net debt)". Further details will be announced once the transaction closes. [more - original PR]