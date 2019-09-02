ABEAR: Carriers announce 503 new frequencies from Sao Paulo State following reduction of fuel tax

ABEAR announced (30-Aug-2019) Brazilian carriers surpassed the agreed number of 490 new additional frequencies weekly in Sao Paulo State, in order to reduce the state's aviation fuel tax from 25% to 12%. Carriers announced an additional 503 frequencies in the state, 478 of which have already been launched. Sao Paulo State tourism increased by 7.7% year-on-year in 1H2019 and job positions increased by 4.4%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]