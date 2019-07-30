Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Jul-2019 12:52 PM

AASA CEO reports 'good outlook' for African passenger growth

Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) CEO Chris Zweigenthal, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2019) Africa has a "good outlook" for passenger growth "in the next 15 to 20 years". Mr Zweigenthal reported Africa has a passenger growth average of about 5.6%, compared to a global average of approximately 4.5%. Mr Zweigenthal further noted: "Southern Africa at the moment I would say we've got a bit of work to do to get to that average" with an average of "2% to 3% passenger growth on an annual basis". Mr Zweigenthal attributed lower passenger growth to "poor economic growth" in South Africa. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More