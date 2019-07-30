AASA CEO reports 'good outlook' for African passenger growth

Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) CEO Chris Zweigenthal, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2019) Africa has a "good outlook" for passenger growth "in the next 15 to 20 years". Mr Zweigenthal reported Africa has a passenger growth average of about 5.6%, compared to a global average of approximately 4.5%. Mr Zweigenthal further noted: "Southern Africa at the moment I would say we've got a bit of work to do to get to that average" with an average of "2% to 3% passenger growth on an annual basis". Mr Zweigenthal attributed lower passenger growth to "poor economic growth" in South Africa. [more - CAPA TV]