AAPA: Pax markets grow moderately in May-2019, operating conditions are 'increasingly challenging'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (25-Jun-2019) moderate growth in international air passenger markets in May-2019, noting the business and leisure travel markets were supported by sustained regional economic expansion. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman commented: "Whilst prospects for growth in travel markets remain positive, operating conditions have become increasingly challenging for the region's carriers. Airlines are grappling with the effects of weaker air cargo demand, volatile oil prices and renewed downward pressure on passenger yields". [more - original PR]